In a first, CM hoists national flag at R-Day celebrations

In a break from tradition, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam hoisted the national flag and led the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday and thereby became the first Chief Minister of the State to do so.

Mr. Panneerselvam accepted the guard of honour in the place of Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, who was away in Mumbai to participate in Maharashtra’s Republic Day celebrations. Mr. Rao is Governor of Maharashtra holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu ever since the tenure of K. Rosaiah ended last year.

During a spectacular event near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Kamarajar Salai, with an Air Force’s Chetak helicopter showering floral petals from the sky, Mr. Panneerselvam hoisted the flag and later took the customary salute from the marching contingents from the various wings of the Armed Forces and paramilitary forces, and the State police. The parade was commanded by Wing Commander Anshu Puri.

The Chief Minister later presented the Anna Medal for Gallantry, 2017, to W. Durgadevi of Vellore district for her daring act of rescuing her classmate from a collapsing make-shift bridge.

The Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, 2017, was awarded to Dr. A.M. Akram of Vellore district for his several free medical camps organised for the benefit of the public and programmes promoting national integration.

The special award from the Agriculture Department was presented to M. Sankaranarayanan of Tirunelveli district in recognition of his highest yield in the State by adopting a system of ‘rice intensification cultivation method’ during 2011-12. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a medal. The Chief Minister also presented Gandhi Adigal medals to five police personnel.

Jaya’s portraits dominate

Students from various schools and colleges presented their cultural events, including traditional dance forms from various States. The floats from various departments, which were paraded with their schemes, had the portrait of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in each and every one of them. The float from the Animal Husbandry Department had the model of a charging bull with a hump ready for confrontation. Models of the Army’s T-90 and T-72 tanks were also displayed.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman, members of the Cabinet, Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin, legislators, senior officials of the Armed Forces, officials from various services and members of the Consular Corps were present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister went to the War Memorial and placed a wreath to pay homage to the soldiers of all three services.

Lieutenant General R.K. Anand, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area; Rear Admiral Alok Bhatnagar, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area; Air Commodore S. Shrinivas, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram; and Inspector General Rajan Bargotra, Commander, Coast Guard’s Eastern Region were present on the occasion.