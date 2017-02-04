Getting to know the Metro, inside out

more-in

For five years now, commuters on Anna Salai have grappled with traffic owing to work on the underground stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail. Now, The Hindu gives you a glimpse of what is churning underground at Saidapet on Anna Salai.

This station will serve as a link between the elevated corridor that connects Little Mount and the airport and the underground stretch to Chennai Central. From Little Mount, a ramp begins and breaks into a tunnel at the underground station in Saidapet.

The work that began years ago was interrupted when the contractor Gammon India deserted the project.

Work resumes

Last year, tunnelling work was resumed and has now been completed from Saidapet to Gemini station. The work on laying tracks has begun. Around 3,000 workers from across the country are engaged in construction work from Saidapet to Gemini. Officials said the track work may be over in a few months, after which the finishing work will be initiated.

“Simultaneously, signalling and electrification work too is going on. We hope to complete the work by the end of the year,” an official said. The extension of this stretch from Saidapet to Gemini connects till Chennai Central.

When it is opened, passengers from Chennai Central can travel all the way up to Chennai airport.