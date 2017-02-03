Fish market opened at Nadukuppam

more-in

A temporary fish market at Nadukuppam, announced by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in the Assembly earlier, was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Thursday.

The Nadukuppam fish market was gutted in the fire that broke out during the violence following the Marina protests.

The Chief Minister had earlier this week stated in the Assembly that while a temporary fish market was to be inaugurated in a day or two, a permanent and modern market would be set up later at ₹70 lakh. The temporary fish market inaugurated on Thursday has over 90 stalls. Fisheries Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Fisheries Beela Rajesh were also present.

Later, when the Minister’s attention was drawn to fears among residents regarding the safety of sea food in the wake of the oil spill off the Chennai coast, Mr. Jayakumar brushed them off as rumours.

“It’s false. It’s only a rumour. There is no better food in the world than fish. (It has) the best protein,” the Minister claimed.