Chennai oil spill

Fish market opened at Nadukuppam

more-in

A temporary fish market at Nadukuppam, announced by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in the Assembly earlier, was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Thursday.

The Nadukuppam fish market was gutted in the fire that broke out during the violence following the Marina protests.

The Chief Minister had earlier this week stated in the Assembly that while a temporary fish market was to be inaugurated in a day or two, a permanent and modern market would be set up later at ₹70 lakh. The temporary fish market inaugurated on Thursday has over 90 stalls. Fisheries Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Fisheries Beela Rajesh were also present.

Later, when the Minister’s attention was drawn to fears among residents regarding the safety of sea food in the wake of the oil spill off the Chennai coast, Mr. Jayakumar brushed them off as rumours.

“It’s false. It’s only a rumour. There is no better food in the world than fish. (It has) the best protein,” the Minister claimed.

Post a Comment
More In Chennai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2017 1:35:07 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Fish-market-opened-at-Nadukuppam/article17150602.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
Oil spill threatens Chennai's beaches
Pollution central: the Ennore oil spill
Massive effort on to clear oil slick
Chennai oil spill: HC refuses to detain vessels
You are reading
Fish market opened at Nadukuppam
Minister downplays ecological impact
Fish sales take a hit after spill
Olive Ridley turtles may be in trouble
Tanker companies should be held responsible for clean up & compensation, legal experts say
Twenty tonnes of oil is in the sea: Coast Guard
Oil pollution threatens Chennai’s beaches too
Chennai oil spill dooms turtles
‘Misjudgment caused collision of ships’
Cargo ships collide at Ennore port