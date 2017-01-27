Encouraging differently-abled artisans from villages

The next time you want to encourage differently-abled rural artisans, drop in at the Little Flower Convent (School for the Blind and the Deaf), near Gemini flyover.

The ICM Sisters have opened a shop on the campus of the Convent where products made by women from different ICM centres will be on sale throughout the year.

Some of those specially-made products were showcased at its annual exhibition, which concluded on January 24.

“We help improve the lives of the differently-abled women from rural areas,” says a sister.

A variety of handmade products ranging from embroidery towels, jute artefacts made by the deaf and blind to saris and terracotta articles were on display at the exhibition.

Many artisans are happy with the encouragement they receive, after showcasing their products.

“I am part of the Sakthi Kalai Kulu, a centre run by the ICM Sisters. We perform Nattuppura Nadanam throughout the year. When I have free time, I make these handmade products, sell them and make money. In addition, they also teach us tailoring, computer and folk dances,” says Mercy, 22, a native of Dindukkal, who learnt the art from the Sisters.

These activities have helped her pursue her education too.

“I completed class XII when I joined the centre. Later, with the money that I earned selling these products, I pursued my studies and did my bachelors in English Literature. Now, I am doing my M.A. in Folklore at Palayankottai,” she says.