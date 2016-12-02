Colours of resilience from a special palette

more-in

Ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we present four special artists. Their works are on display at an exhibition in Stella Maris

Challenged by spinal muscular atrophy, R. Udhaya Kumar can move only his right thumb and index finger, and this has been sufficient for him to create marvels in painting.

Since he was a ten-month-old child, Udhaya Kumar has been fond of drawing horses as, in his mind, the animal symbolises power and energy.

Along with three other special artists — K. Narasimhalu, Suvedha Ganesh and Uttam Kumar — Udhaya Kumar is taking part in ‘Never Say Die,’ an art show organised by Stella Maris College and Heart Beat Foundation from December 2 to 5 in commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Affected by cerebral palsy, Narasimhalu uses his feet to create embroidery. Orphaned as a child, Narasimhalu was under the care of Andhra Mahila Sabha in Raja Annamalaipuram.

Suvedha Ganesh, a resident of Perungudi, has been hearing-and-speech impa

ired since birth. She has a bachelors in fine arts from Government College of Fine Arts, Egmore. Suvedha works as a part-time art teacher in a private school. Uttam Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir uses his left foot to draw.

Around 120 works of these four artists will be featured at the show. Short films on how friendly the college is to specially-abled people and about the participating artists, will be screened.

“Since November 2014, the Foundation has organised five such shows— three in Chennai, one in Puducherry and one in Noida — from all these shows put together, Rs. 8 lakh has been raised. The entire proceeds of the exhibition will go to the artists.

The objective of the art show is to provide a platform for specially-abled artists to display their creativity. Such shows also help us understand how these people, who face so many challenges, have a positive outlook towards life,” says V. S. Ramana, founder director, Heart Beat Foundation, who is based out of Navalur.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by MLA R. Nataraj, who is the chief guest, in the presence of Stella Maris College principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras and Lakshmi Venkataraman of Gallery Sri Parvati.

The show is supported by the departments of fine arts, social work and public relations of Stella Maris College, Gallery Sri Parvati and Creative Zone.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

R. Udhay Kumar can be reached at 87544 95903 /

K. Narasimhalu at 98847 63722 / Suvedha Ganesh at 98417 90119 and Uttam Kumar at 94193 78631.