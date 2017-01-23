Bill on jallikattu to be introduced today

more-in

A Bill to replace the ordinance promulgated for conducting jallikattu in Tamil Nadu would be introduced in the State Legislative Assembly session beginning today and it would be enacted as a Legislation, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Sunday.

“A Bill would be tabled in the Assembly, which is scheduled to convene tomorrow (Monday) and once it is passed as an Act, we will get the assent of the President. The ordinance is in itself a stable and sustained legal provision,” Mr. Panneerselvam said at the Chennai airport on his return from Madurai.

If a law had to be brought into force even before it was enacted in the Assembly, it had to be promulgated as an ordinance and within six months a Bill to replace the ordinance had to be tabled in the House and passed as an Act, he explained. The Tamil Nadu government has “fulfilled its duty.”

Asked why protesters were refusing to accept the steps taken by the State government, Mr. Panneerselvam said “You very well know the reasons behind it.”

The Chief Minister also maintained that since the promulgation of the ordinance, the ban against jallikattu was removed and the bull-taming sport was conducted in several places.

Earlier, he told journalists in Madurai, “Whatever obstacles that may come in the way of conducting jallikattu, Tamil Nadu government would take steps legally to remove them.” The Chief Minister said that District Collectors granted permission and respective Superintendents of Police in all districts have made security arrangements for the bull-taming events.