BJP, Congress on a wait-and-watch approach

more-in

The BJP and Congress appear to be in no hurry to take advantage of the political situation in Tamil Nadu following the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa and expand their base in the Dravidian state. Instead the two national parties, for the record, claim that they are only playing a wait-and-watch game for now.

“Of course, we have been saying that we want to emerge as an alternative to the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu. Other opposition parties may like to turn the situation in their favour. But the BJP and the government at the Centre will not resort to any undemocratic means (for political gains). We will extend all the support to ensure smooth functioning of the AIADMK government headed by O. Panneerselvam,” BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan told The Hindu on Friday.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who felt that the AIADMK was ideologically closer to the BJP, ruled out fragmentation of the AIADMK in the post-Jayalalithaa scenario.

“Why should I talk about fragmentation? It is only a figment of imagination,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a close friend of Jayalalithaa, had promised support to Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam while attending her funeral and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier visited the Apollo Hospitals had also attended the funeral.

This had triggered speculation that the two national parties were seeking to move closer to the AIADMK in a bid to forge an electoral alliance with the ruling AIADMK in the future.

‘Too early to discuss polls’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Su. Thirunavukkarasar refused to see any immediate political development. “We are in the company of the DMK in Tamil Nadu and elections to the Lok Sabha are almost two years away. It is too early to discuss about future course of political action. Let the AIADMK government function effectively,” he said.

Asked why Mr. Gandhi, who visited Tamil Nadu twice, failed to meet DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, he said it was not fair to visit a leader (Karunanidhi) in hospital after attending a funeral.

“Last time he did not visit Mr. Karunanidhi because the latter was keeping good health. He shared dais with DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin during the election campaign, and will meet Mr Karunanidhi if the situation warrants,” he said.