Artists with disability cast a creative spell at charity show

Artists R. Udayakumar, K. Narasimhulu and Suvedha Ganesh at the show, Never Say Die, held at Stella Maris College in Chennai on Friday.

Paintings, embroidery displayed at show hosted by HeART BEAT foundation, Stella Maris College

In a move to promote art by and for the benefit of the disabled, HeART BEAT foundation, in collaboration with Stella Maris College, hosted a charity show — Never Say Die — on their college premises on Friday.

“We came up with this concept by observing the attitude of the artists with disability, whose work is also on display here. They never quit,” said V.S. Ramana, founder, HeART BEAT foundation.

“This is the sixth show we have hosted, and each time the artists amaze us with their creativity,” he said, pointing to over 100 paintings and embroidery works on display.

“It took me one and a half years to create this piece,” said K. Narasimhulu, pointing to a bird embroidery. Narasimhulu has cerebral palsy, and had made the bird embroidery and other 10 of his works displayed using his foot.

“Earlier, I used to paint , but later decided to explore embroidery. I find it very interesting,” he said.

The event showcased the work of four artists with disability. All of them, except Uttam Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir, were present and were seemingly excited to see the response.

“The response is really very good,” said Ramanan while marking ‘sold’ on one of R. Udayakumar’s paintings, an artist with spinal muscular atrophy who uses his right thumb and index finger to paint.

R. Natraj, MLA, presided over the event . “I extend all my support to promote art by the disabled,” he said.