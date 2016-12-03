ADB to fund bridges to reduce traffic congestion

more-in

A number of new projects to reduce traffic congestion are likely to be taken up with funding from Asian Development Bank.

Officials of the bank met Chennai Corporation officials on Friday and discussed the projects on the anvil. The bank is all set to fund a number of infrastructure projects in Chennai, including five bridges across the Buckingham Canal, one bridge across the Adyar, bridges in Otteri and Villivakkam.

“We are planning to get funds for innovative projects in the city. A proposal to develop a bridge across the Adyar connecting Mount Poonamallee Road and KK Nagar is expected to get funding from the ADB,” said an official.

The project is expected to ease traffic congestion on 100 Feet Road and Arcot Road. Residents of areas such as Porur and Mugalivakam are expected to get better public transport connectivity after construction of the bridge across the Adyar with funding from the bank.

The bridges across Buckingham canal are likely to ease congestion on a number of roads along the coastal areas of the city. A bridge near Elephant Gate and the Villivakkam rail overbridge is also expected to get funding from the ADB.