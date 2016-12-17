9 fishermen go missing

more-in

Mystery shrouds the fate of nine fishermen, who went missing after their boat was swept away by high tides on Monday, the day cyclone Vardah crossed the coast.

The boat owner, Jayaraman, has lodged a complaint with Fishing Harbour police stating that the nine fishermen who ventured into the sea on December 3 had not returned.

Ravi alias Raviselvan (43), M.Rajendran (50), R.Nirmal Raj (21), K.Anthony Raj (53), V.Madhavel (30), M.Vinodh (24), R.Rajesh (30), N. Mallikarjuna (30) and S.Venkataramanna (57) went missing from Royapuram.

Contact with families

The fishermen were reportedly nearing Light House on Monday.

They made contact with their family members over their mobile phones.

A senior police officer said a complaint had registered. The matter was communicated to Coast Guard and Naval authorities.

Soon they would deploy their helicopters and boats to trace the fishermen, said the police.