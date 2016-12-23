Chennai

8 detained under Goondas Act

The city police have booked eight persons under the Goondas Act for their involvement in criminal activities, including chain snatching and robbery.

A police officer said that based on recommendations from the Inspectors, eight persons — Otteri Karthik (23) of Perungalathur, M. Sanjay (34) of Pudupet, Vellai Saravanan (27) of Puzhal, K. Udaya (26) of Nedunkundram, J. Vinodkumar (23) of Madanangkuppam, L. Kanakaraj (42) of Kancheepuram district, N. Raghu (24) of Neelankarai and H. Melvin (35) of Ezhil Nagar — involved in repeated offences, were detained and remanded in prison on December 16. — Staff Reporter

