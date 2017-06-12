750 persons booked for rash driving in city

more-in

The City Traffic Police have booked more than 750 persons for rash driving as it continued with its drive against over-speeding within city limits.

A senior City Traffic Police official said that the special drive was being conducted during weekends to control rash driving.

100 localities covered

On Saturday and Sunday, traffic police personnel were posted on important junctions covering nearly 100 localities across the city.

Some of the arterial roads which were covered were Kamarajar Salai, R.K. Salai, East Coast Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Besant Nagar, Rajaji Salai, Maduravoyal Bypass and Poonamallee High Road.

Similarly during night time, traffic junctions like Light House junction, Greenways Road junction, Thoraipakkam junction, Neelanakaran junction and Thiruvanmiyur junction were covered.

In this special drive, more than 750 cases were booked against violators and ₹three lakh in cash collected as fine from violators, the official said.

On the first day, 290 vehicles were booked for rash driving and a total of ₹1.25 lakh collected as fine from violators, the official added.