Chennai

750 persons booked for rash driving in city

more-in

Traffic police conduct special drive to check the menace

The City Traffic Police have booked more than 750 persons for rash driving as it continued with its drive against over-speeding within city limits.

A senior City Traffic Police official said that the special drive was being conducted during weekends to control rash driving.

100 localities covered

On Saturday and Sunday, traffic police personnel were posted on important junctions covering nearly 100 localities across the city.

Some of the arterial roads which were covered were Kamarajar Salai, R.K. Salai, East Coast Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Besant Nagar, Rajaji Salai, Maduravoyal Bypass and Poonamallee High Road.

Similarly during night time, traffic junctions like Light House junction, Greenways Road junction, Thoraipakkam junction, Neelanakaran junction and Thiruvanmiyur junction were covered.

In this special drive, more than 750 cases were booked against violators and ₹three lakh in cash collected as fine from violators, the official said.

On the first day, 290 vehicles were booked for rash driving and a total of ₹1.25 lakh collected as fine from violators, the official added.

Post a Comment
More In Chennai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2017 10:37:05 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/750-persons-booked-for-rash-driving-in-city/article18962400.ece

© The Hindu