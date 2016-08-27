Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel search for the man. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

While the man’s family complain that he jumped into the Cooum fearing the cops, police claim he had adopted similar tactics in the past.

A 26-year-youth jumped into the Cooum to avoid police interrogation in connection with a chain-snatching case.

Arun, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, was staying at his mother-in law’s house in Pudupet and on Friday, had come in search of his brother Aruputharaj, police said.

Aruputharaj is wanted in several chain-snatching cases. According to the police,

Arun, who also faces criminal cases, was asked to come to the local police station for inquiry.

But he refused to cooperate and took off from his house, attempting to give the policemen the slip.

The police gave chase but Arun headed to the bridge and jumped into the river.

Police searched the banks and deployed a boat, but gave up at nightfall. They also sought the assistance of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

While Arun’s family complained to the media that he had jumped into the Cooum fearing the cops, the local police claim that he had adopted similar tactics in the past to escape from them.

Since he is a swimmer, he could have escaped unhurt, police said.