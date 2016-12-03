24, Dharmadurai, Joker and Uriyadi in fray for CIFF’s top prize

more-in

A total of 12 Tamil films have been shortlisted for the competition section at the 8-day Chennai International Film Festival scheduled to begin on December 15.

The 14th edition will see a wide range of films – some big-budget popular ones to not-so-well known films – competing for the top prize.

While the list features contenders such as actor Suriya’s time-stopping science fiction film, 24, and three of actor Vijay Sethupathy’s films including the critically-acclaimed Dharmadurai where he plays a doctor, Iraivi, and the smash-hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, films such as Raju Murugan’s Joker, Prabhu Deva’s Devi are also in the fray.

A notable film in the list is the low-budget Uriyadi, which did not do as well as it should have, but nevertheless got a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike for focussing on the perils of caste-based parties mushrooming in southern Tamil Nadu. Amma Kanakku, Karma, Pasanga 2, Rubaai and Sila Samayangalil are some of the films in the fray.

Organisers said the director and the producer of the film which wins the first prize will get Rs. 1 lakh each and the second prize winners will Rs. 50,000 each. There will also be a special jury award. The three member jury comprising a film maker, actor and a journalist will choose a winner.