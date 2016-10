Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan,

East Mada Street, Mylapore, Chennai-600004

Navaratri Music Festival. Today at 4-30 p.m. Madurai N. Sivaganesh (Vocal), 6-00 p.m. Sreeusha and Sireesha (Mandolin Duo) and at 7-30 p.m. N. Subasri and N. Jayasri - Madurai Sisters (Vocal). Tomorrow: 4-30 p.m. R. Kalpalathika (Vocal), 6-00 p.m. B. Gokulakrishnan (Flute) and at 7-30 p.m. Shylu Ravindran (Guitar). Programme sponsored by NITHYA AMIRTHAM. All are Welcome.

Kartik Fine Arts 24997788

Today 6th NAVARATHRI FESTIVAL at Kartik Rajagopal Hall (A/C), 3/2, Sringeri Mutt Rd, RA Puram (Opp. Mandaveli Railway Station), Chennai-28. 5-30 p.m. Venkataramani (Veena), Kishore Ramesh, Thirukkennepuram K. Ranganathan 7 p.m. K.J. Dileep & Mysore V. Sangeetha (Violin Duet), Tanjore Praveen Kumar, Master S. Krishna. All are Welcome.

Naada Inbam, 24992672

Today 6-15 p.m. AISHWARYA VIDYA RAGHUNATH, Sandeep Ramachandran, K. Arunprakash, K.V. Gopalakrishnan. Sri R.I. Narayanan Endowment Concert. All are Welcome. Ragasudha Hall.

Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, 66, Sir P.S.Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, Chennai, 600004. Ph: (044) 2499 0264

Today : Morning Programme – 7-30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Upanyasam by Akkarakani Srinidhi Swamigal Topic: “Mahabharathathil Muthukkal”. Evening Programme - 6-30 to 8-30 p.m. Dance by Kalaimamani Sri Zakir Hussain–Theme “Yathiraja Vaibhavam”. Tomorrow – 5-10-2016 - Morning Programme – 7:30 a.m. to 9-00 a.m. - Musical Discourse by Smt. Vasundhra Rajagopal–Topic: Aranganum Ambalavananum. Evening Programme- 6.30 to 8.30 p.m - Smt. Gayathri Venkatraghavan – Vocal, Smt. Padma Shankar – Violin, Neyveli Skanda Subramanian – Mridangam, Krishna Sriram – Ghatam. All are welcome. Best Wishes : M/s. NALLI CHINNASAMI CHETTY.

Sri Chandrashekara Krupa in Association with Maarga 9840210892

Remembering Prof. T.R. Subramaniam. Today at 6-00 p.m. Tributes to TRS by Sri P.S. Narayanaswamy and Madurai Sri T.N. Seshagopalan. Followed by Vocal Concert at 6-30 p.m. Sangeetha Kalanidhi Madurai T.N. SESHAGOPALAN with Sri S. Varadharajan on Violin, Trichur Sri C. Narendran on Mridangam and Sri Sree Sundarkumar on Kanjira. Arkay Convention Center, Mylapore. All are Welcome.

Sringeri Bharathi Vidyshram, T.Nagar, Ph: 24348964.

Navaratri Uthsavam Music Concerts, Today, 5 p.m Chaitra Sairam – Vocal. 6-30 p.m. Geetha Krishnamoorthy Veena, Kalakadu Srinivasan, N. Narasimhan. All are Welcome.

Sringeri Sankara Math (Sharada Temple), Krupasankari Street,

West Mambalam

04-10-2016 - Navarathri Music Concert 7-15 a.m. Dr. NITHYASREE MAHADEVAN - Vocal; M.A. Krishnaswamy, I. Sivakumar, H. Sivaramakrishnan.

04-10-2016 - 9-00 a.m. Chandi Parayanam, Vedha Parayanam, Sahasranama Archanai, Sri Subramanya Trishathi Manthra (Shanmugarchanai), Sri Poovaragha Manthra, Sri Saravanabava Manthra, Sri Medha Dakshinamoorthy Manthra Homams, Suvasini & Kanya Pooja; 12-30 p.m. Annadhanam; Eve 6-30 p.m. Mayur Vahana Alankara.