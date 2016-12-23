‘We need pavements that are protected with barricades’

(Clockwise from top) Pedestrians take the road near the Velachery MRTS station;

When Mili is offered a lift to any shop proximate to her gated community, which is near the MRTS railway station in Velachery, she politely turns it down. She wouldn’t forget a lift offered to her by a neighbour to the Vijaya Nagar Bus Terminus during a weekend.

Though the terminus is just a stone’s throw away from the gated community, it took around half-an-hour for them to reach the terminus.

The gated community is home to 413 residential homes, and many other residents can relate to Mili’s experience.

“The sudden proliferation of commercial establishments on the stretch has led to a considerable increase in vehicular traffic. When I moved here in 2003, the flow of vehicular traffic was smooth,” Mili, a management committee member of Cee Dee Yes Regal Palm Gardens Residents’ Association, said.

The Association was started in the year 2015.

“Vehicle users come in the wrong direction on both sides of the stretch further compounding the problem. Adding fuel to fire, there are no pavements. Pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, and should be careful not be knocked down by speeding vehicles. Vehicles are parked haphazardly on both sides of the stretch till the Railway Station. Pavements with barricades should be constructed to prevent parking of two-wheelers on the footpath.”

“ We have represented this issue to the elected representatives and the traffic police personnel. But no remedial steps have been taken till date,” Ramya, a resident, said.

Residents have also requested for an opening at the median between Vijaya Nagar Bus Terminus and Velachery flyover.

“We are forced to take a u-turn at the intersection of the Flyover Service Lane and Southern Sector Inner Ring Road (Starting from Velachery). There is no pedestrian crossing. Pedestrians jaywalk on the stretch between the Terminus and the Flyover, throwing caution to the wind,” G. Subramanian, a resident, said.

Similarly, pedestrians crossing the intersection of Vijaya Nagar Main Road and Velachery Bypass Road, Velachery, do so at their own peril.

Vehicle users coming from Guindy (Velachery Bypass Road), Medavakkam, and Thiruvanmiyur, often jump the red signal, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross over to the other side of the road.

The traffic police personnel deputed at the intersection often remain a mute spectator, these residents say.

Apart from this, residents have expressed concern over the delay in the completion of construction of a diversion canal on Taramani Link Road to carry surplus water from Veerangal Odai to South Buckingham canal.

“ The work on constructing the canal started years ago, but is yet to be completed. The work is progressing at a snail’s pace. The State Highways Department, which is constructing twin flyovers, one connecting Velachery Bypass Road and Velachery Main Road, and the other connecting Velachery Main Road and Velachery-Taramani Main Road, should construct the overpasses within the stipulated time, unlike the diversion canal,” residents pointed out.

The residents are of the firm belief that traffic congestion will reduce considerably once the flyover opens from vehicular traffic.

During the ‘December Deluge’, the gated community suffered considerably. The residents, with the help of NGOs, carried out rescue and relief operations, distributing food packets, water bottles, biscuits and candles to those who needed them.

“Water from adjoining localities which should flow into Pallikaranai Marsh, flooded the residential premises due to encroachments and dumping of garbage on canals, and improper construction of canals. This year, as a precautionary measure, we have constructed ramps near the northern and southern sides gates to arrest flooding.”