‘Varsities need flexible curriculum’

For higher education to be meaningful, institutions must rethink their strategies, say veteran administrators.

Speakers at the inaugural session of the conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, which included three academicians and three bureaucrats, were unanimous about the need for more spending on higher education.

M. Bhaskaran, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Open University, who inaugurated the event said the institution catered to drop outs and on-the-job employees looking for ways to improve their skills through add-on courses.

All of the speakers at the event agreed on the need for improving budgetary allotment to higher education, raising the teaching quality, reforming the examination system and improving the participation of students in classrooms.

S. Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor of Hindustan University, called for an abolition of the affiliating system, and improving the funding to private institutions to take up in-depth research.

According to Vivek Harinarain, managing director of Tennex Consulting, students should be encouraged to ask questions, and go on field instead of remaining in classrooms.

More flexibility in the curriculum and a better attitude to the teaching profession, are the hallmarks of a good university, said P. Murari, advisor to FICCI President.