‘First indigenous aircraft carrier by end of 2018’

Rear Admiral Surendra Ahuja, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), presenting a trophy to the Best All Round Trainee Pilot at the 87th Helicopter Conversion Course at INS Rajali on Friday. — Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, under construction at Kochi, will be commissioned by the end of 2018, said Rear Admiral Surendra Ahuja, Assistant Controller Carrier Project and Assistant Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), on Friday.

“It can carry 30 aircraft, including fighters and helicopters,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the passing-out parade to mark the graduation of the 87th Helicopter Conversion Course at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, where 11 Navy and five Coast Guard pilots were awarded ‘Wings’.

“The proposal for the second indigenous aircraft carrier is with the government. It is being actively considered and we are hopeful that we should get the approval soon,” Mr. Ahuja said.

The Navy was looking at a bigger aircraft carrier than the first one. “We are looking at a capacity of 65,000 tonnes and it can carry 54 aircraft,” he added.

Earlier, speaking at the passing-out parade, he said, “We had inducted eight Boeing P-8I aircraft at INS Rajali. Four more are on the anvil.”

Apart from these, 12 Dorniers, eight Chetak helicopters, 16 advanced light helicopters and 16 multi-role helicopters and many more are on the anvil, he added.

21-week training

The pilots underwent training for 21 weeks in flying and aviation subjects at the Helicopter Training School. As many as 666 pilots graduated from the school.

Mr. Ahuja awarded the Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy to Lieutenant Rishab Dutta for being adjudged the Best All Round Trainee Pilot, and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy to Lieutenant Kiran P for emerging first in the order of merit.