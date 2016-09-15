A 30-year-old married woman was found dead with wounds on her neck in her house in Ulsoor on Wednesday night.

According to police, Suprita (30) was married to Raviraj (36) for the past seven years. They have a five-year-old child and the family has been living in a 1-BHK house for the past few years. On Wednesday around 10 p.m, she was found lying dead in the kitchen with injuries on her neck. Police suspect that she was strangulated. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

"We are questioning her neighbours and relatives," said a senior police officer.