#WHATSYOURISSUE

Else, they are encroached; a BDA layout has been developed on 14 acres of Banaswadi lake

In Bengaluru, anything can disappear — even a 42-acre lake. Looking for Banaswadi lake turned out to be a difficult task, primarily because very few people know of its existence. Upon reaching the low-lying area behind Hennur Fire Station, the reason became clear: there was no lake to speak of. Instead, there is a large dumpyard. Shrubbery and trees had grown over the entire stretch, which had a few pools of stagnant water. Pigs roamed amidst the garbage, which comprised everything from a broken commode to a helmet.

"There used to be water all year around until some years ago. All the water drained out after officials dug a deep storm water drain (SWD) across the lake bed. The SWD should have ended at one end of the lake, not gone through it. The lake boundaries have shrunk since a large chunk was converted into a BDA Layout and civic amenity sites, " said Narayan B.S., a resident who has filed several complaints to get the area cleaned up.

The layout and four civic amenity sites were developed over 14 acres.

Recently, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) chairman Lakshman and health inspectors visited the lake bed after activists complained that it had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and issued directions for the lake bed to be cleaned up, but little has happened on the ground.

"Many houses have come up on land which was earlier a part of the lake, but no one is bothered," says C.M. Subbaiah, president, Kalyana Nagara Residents Welfare Association, who alleged widespread encroachment on the lake bed.

Horamavu Agara used to be a quiet village far away from the noise of the city, before Bengaluru expanded. Now, Horamavu and adjoining areas have become prime real estate. The spurt of apartments brought in garbage. With a poor waste disposal mechanism, coupled with the apathy of residents, the nearby Horamavu Agara lake turned into a dumping ground for all kinds of unsegregated waste.

"At one point, garbage has been dumped along the rim of the lake. The garbage stretches up to five feet inside the lake," said media professional Raja Nathan, a resident of Babusapalya. The lake is fenced only in certain places and every open patch has become a black spot. In one stretch, PoP Ganesha idols have been dumped. As a result, brightly painted figures stick out incongruously from the water.

Similar is the story of Maragondanahalli lake in K.C. Krishna Reddy Layout, East Bengaluru and Nallurhalli lake in Mahadevapura limits.

After residents posted photographs on social media of dumping on Nallurhalli road bordering the 47.39-acre Nallurhalli lake in Mahadevapura, officials cleared the garbage, but dumping continues. Also, the northern side is not fenced. “That’s where the garbage enters the lake,” says Srinivas Reddy, a local resident. "On the northern side, the boundary is not fixed. A waste processing unit is located there. It gets waste from nearby industrial areas. The leftover is dumped into the lake," alleged Mr. Reddy. The promise to post a guard at night has not materialised, he added.

The KSPCB has been firm in its direction to the BBMP not to set up any collection points near lakes. Referring to Banaswadi lake in particular, it had asked BBMP to ensure no garbage is dumped in the area. It had even suggested installation of CCTVs and fencing of the lake. These steps, perhaps, could be implemented around all lakes whose peripheries have been turned into black spots.

“Garbage has become old news in Bengaluru. Everywhere, garbage is dumped in landfills. But in our layout, CA site no. 211, that is the Banaswadi lake, is the unofficial dumping yard,” says C.M. Subbaiah, President, Kalyana Nagara Residents Welfare Association.

“Courts have given specific directions to prevent dumping of waste in lakes, but they are ignored. There are institutions, necessary infrastructure and responses from the legislature in place, but unless stern action is taken against erring officials, nothing will change,” says Leo Saldanha, coordinator, Environment Support Group.

“Garbage is a major source of pollution of lakes. Lot of eateries have come up around lakes. Banning sale of eatables can ensure waste does not land into the water body. Also, a fine should be imposed on those throwing garbage into lakes,” says G. Srinivas.

Please look into Maragondanahalli lake, builders & local authorities are filling up the lake with garbage @KARNATAKACOM

So many beautiful lakes are now reduced to garbage dumping zones. Really sad

@SETHIASHISH6

Clean up Nellurahalli lake boundary: #GarbageFreeBlr

@SHD_KAMRAN

After The Hindu highlighted that sewage enters Uttarahalli, Dorekere and Goudanakere lakes in south Bengaluru, the local councillor G. Hanumanthu said work on diverting sanitary lines away from lakes will be given impetus. Water that had stagnated, due to accumulated silt, in Uttarahalli would be removed. “Dorekere is a big problem, as sewage continues to enter the lake. We had suggested creation of a diversion channel at a cost of Rs. 4.5 crore, but this proposal has been stuck for years. I will write to the BBMP Commissioner to get this approved as soon as we can,” he said.