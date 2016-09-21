Tension prevailed at Krishnappa Nagar on Sarjapur Road near HSR Layout following the murder of the vice-president of a village panchayat on Monday night.

The victim, Manjunath (37), was returning home from his agriculture land on his motorcycle when he was intercepted by an armed gang and hacked to death.

Manjunath, a resident of Krishnappa Nagar, was the vice-president of Halanayakanahalli panchayat in Anekal taluk. He was in the real estate business and also dabbled as a private money lender.

Based on a complaint filed by Manjunath’s relative, the prime suspect is Dilip, who allegedly had a financial row with the victim. This may have led to the murder, said an investigating officer.

As the news of the murder spread, family members and relatives stormed Dilip’s house and ransacked the premises. The house was locked and there was no sign of the family.

Before the situation got out of control, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.

“The suspects are absconding and we are searching for them,” said the police.