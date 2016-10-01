High Court Judge Anand Byrareddy said that using technology is the only solution to address the present water problem in the country.

After inaugurating the students association of Vidyodaya Law College in Tumakuru city on Saturday, Mr. Byrareddy said using advanced technology to desalinate sea water can help address water scarcity issue in the nation. It can be used for drinking and cooking purposes, as is being done in Israel. Stating that Tamil Nadu was also desalinating sea water, but it was on a smaller scale.

On the importance of Mediation Centres, Mr. Byrareddy said these centres can speed up the process of justice at lower costs. Many people do not approach courts as there is delay in getting justice, he said.

"Mediation" should be included as a special subject for Law students, he said.

Director of Vidyodaya Foundation, Prof. H.S. Sheshadri, and others were present.