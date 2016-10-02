The revenue department officials led by Srinivasapur tahasildar Y. Ravi removed unauthorised huts built on the land sanctioned for a dobhi ghat.

The government had sanctioned one acre land on Amani tank bed for a dobhighat. About 70 families of Madiwala community (traditional washer community) were engaged in the profession on the said land.

However, a number of huts had come up on the land in the last few days. This was objected to by Sri Madiwala Machideva Welfare Association.

The Association office bearers filed complaints with tahasildar and police demanding removal of the encroachment.

Following this, the revenue officials and police conducted an operation on Saturday and removed the huts and seized poles and plastic sheets.

Mr. Ravi warned against trespassing into the land.