Accusing BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa of indulging in ‘double speak’ over Cauvery issue, senior Congress leader and MLC V.S. Ugrappa on Saturday exhibited proceedings of the Legislative Assembly (December 28, 1995) tabled by Mr. Yeddyurappa- then the Leader of Opposition - seeking intervention of the Prime Minister in the Cauvery issue by convening meeting of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Addressing presspersons, he also demanded immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Cauvery issue. He asked the PM to come to the rescue of the ‘thirsty’ people in Cauvery basin and Bengaluru city. Mr. Ugrappa recalled interventions by the previous Prime Ministers including Indira Gandhi, Atal Behari Vajapayee and Manmohan Singh in the times of Cauvery crisis.

Expressing regret over the Supreme Court’s order asking Karnataka government to release water and constitute Cauvery Management Board, Mr. Ugrappa said: “The court had no jurisdiction over the issue considering the provisions of Article 262 of the constitution and Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.”

Questioning rational behind order to constitute Cauvery River Management Board, he wondered, how could Court take up the issue which was pending before the three-judge bench and due for hearing on October 18.