The 50-year-old elephant had twisted and sprained its leg

A 50-year-old elephant that twisted its leg and strayed to a village on the outskirts of the city was escorted back to Savandurga Forest by forest officials on Thursday.

The tusker was spotted by forest officials near Dodderi near the Big Banyan Tree, off Mysuru Road on Tuesday. The elephant was reported to have sprained its leg during its journey from Savandurga forests to Bannerghatta National Park. A veterinarian attended to the injury on Wednesday, and after a night’s rest, the officials undertook the task of driving the docile elephant back to Savandurga.

More than 30 officials and one tame elephant from Bannerghatta National Park are involved in the operation, which is expected to go on till late in the evening. Officials said the elephant was docile and was being escorted through villages with no problem so far.