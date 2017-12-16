Toddler falls to death from balcony

more-in

A 15-month-old died after falling from the third floor of her house near Sollapuramma temple near Nayandahalli here on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30 p.m. when the toddler Maitreyi’s mother, who was feeding her in the balcony, went into the kitchen for a moment. The baby, who was playing, stuck her head out of the balcony grill and lost balance, falling on her head. Maitreyi’s mother rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, severely injured, the baby succumbed to injuries later in the afternoon.

Maitreyi’s parents Karthikeyan and Anitha are from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district. Her father owns a watch repair shop while her mother is a homemaker. The Chandra Layout police have registered a case and are investigating.