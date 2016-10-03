Three people were killed in road accidents in different parts of the city on Saturday and Sunday.

A 31-year-old marketing executive on Sunday succumbed to the injuries he had sustained after being knocked down by a lorry in front of the Indian Air Force gate on Ballari Road late Saturday night.

According to the police, the deceased, Santhosh, was heading towards the Kempegowda International Airport on his motorcycle when the lorry rammed his two-wheeler. The Yelahanka traffic police arrested the lorry driver on the charge of causing death due to negligence.

In a hit and run, a 52-year-old woman was mowed down by a car near Ragigudda arch in J.P. Nagar on Sunday. The Jayanagar traffic police are trying on trace the driver. The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. when Nagarathnamma was crossing the road to go to work.

In the third incident, a 52-year-old woman who lived in Pulakeshinagar was crushed to death allegedly by her neighbour who lost control of his SUV while he was trying to enter basement parking area. Rose Mary was sitting with her husband in front of her house when she was hit by the SUV. While Rose Mary died on the spot, her husband escaped with minor injuries, said the police, who have arrested the driver, Ajmal, on the charges of causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The incident took place around 7 p.m. on Saturday.