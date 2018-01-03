There has been a rise in tourist footfall: Priyank Kharge

more-in

There was a slump in tourist arrivals to the State during the year-end holiday season of 2016, thanks to demonetisation among other reasons, but the numbers were better in 2017, said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Tourism, IT and BT, on Tuesday.

The Tourism Department reported poor occupancy rates and tourist arrivals towards the end of 2016 owing to factors such as the unrest over the Cauvery water dispute and demonetisation.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the ‘Karnataka International Travel Expo’ here, Mr. Kharge said there was a definite increase in the number of both domestic and international tourists this year.

Though he maintained that putting a number to the total tourist arrival would be tricky as there were several unticketed destinations in the State, Mr. Kharge said Karnataka was attracting international tourists from countries with a strong NRI and NRK (Non-Resident Kannadigas) bases. “Visitors are coming in from the United Kingdom, Europe and America. Now Australia is also showing interest. The availability of direct flights is also a factor,” he said.

As far as destinations go, he said the activities the planned at some of them — skydiving in Mysuru, bouldering in Hampi, Badami and Pattadkal, and open surfing in Sasihithlu beach for example — have also helped attract tourists.

Seven DPRs ready

Seven detailed project reports (DRPs) on the 14 master plans prepared by the Archaeological Survey of India and the State’s Archaeological Department, along with other government-approved organisations, are ready, the Minister said. The destinations were selected based on visitor footfall, and the master plans will cover aspects such as conservation and infrastructure. Among the attractions and areas covered under the plan are Belur, Halebid, Hampi, Mysuru, Talacauvery, and Yadgir Fort.

Meanwhile, the government’s ambitious plans to start cable cars in places such as Nandi Hills, Yadgir Hills and Madhugiri Hills has hit a roadblock as no party qualified for the technical requirement has applied in the first round of tender invitations. The Tourism Department will now call for tenders again.