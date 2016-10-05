The Siddapura police arrested a gang of five persons, who had abducted and robbed a bank employee near Lalbagh West gate on September 29.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar (23), Satish (24), Vishnu (24), Dorekumar (23) and Lakshman Kumar (23). According to the police, the accused had intercepted Ramachandra, Syndicate Bank employee, at the Lalbagh West gate on September 29 when he was returning home late from work. The police added that gang abducted him forcibly, took him to a under construction metro station building, assaulted him, before robbing him of a silver chain, silver ring, Rs. 1,500 in cash. The gang also took away his card, forced Ramachandra to reveal the PIN and withdrew Rs. 40,000 from his account.

Based on the complaint filed by Ramachandra hours after the incident, the police obtained the CCTV footage from ATM where the accused had gone to withdraw the money and zeroed in on them. The police said the accused are from slum areas in and around Lalbagh. They are now verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused.