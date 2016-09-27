Scrap material worth several lakhs was gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a yard in Nayandahalli in the early hours of Tuesday.

Several sheds, vehicles and household articles were consumed by the fire and a few houses adjacent to the yard were also damaged in the impact.

There were around half a dozen cylinders in the garage which started exploding one after the other and this created panic among residents. The power supply was cut off through the night and the residents were asked to switch off their gas cylinders.

As many as 29 fire-tenders were pressed in to service and the fire officials had to battle the fire for nearly 12 hours. The fire-call was given at 1.48 a.m.

Prakash, a police constable attached to the DG’s office, was the one who alerted the fire officials. Prakash stays at his house in ITI Layout in Vinayakanagar and the scrap yard is right behind his house. He and his family woke up to the sounds of loud bursts and when they peeped through the window, they saw two scrap sheds on fire. The fire spread at a rapid pace and reached the sheds of migrant labourers, who were staying near the scrap yard.

The workers evacuated their sheds and moved to safe locations. Fortunately, there were no casualties, the police said.