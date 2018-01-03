Relief for roof-top bar and restaurant at Indiranagar

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to allow a roof-top bar and restaurant, situated on 100 feet road in Indiranagar, which was sealed on the allegation of exceeding the noise pollution limit, and to conduct a fresh survey of noise level produced due to the operation of the liquor joint.

Justice Vineet Kothari passed the interim order on a petition filed by Pink Panther Hospitality Pvt Ltd., which is operating the bar and restaurant ‘Trippler on the Roof’.

While the BBMP has claimed that the petitioner had exceeded the noise limit, the counsel for the petitioner claimed that the restaurant has not exceeded the prescribed limit and has on the other hand undertaken protective measures to prevent breach of peace in the neighbourhood.

The petitioner had termed BBMP’s action of seizure and closure of the restaurant as illegal while pointing out that there are other business establishments in the same building in which the bar and restaurant is situated.

Following these submissions, the court directed the BBMP to allow the restaurant to operate its business, conduct a joint survey, along with the competent authorities of the pollution control board whether by way of surprise or notified visit, to ascertain the noise levels of not only the petitioner-restaurant but also other establishments housed in the same building, and submit a comprehensive report to the court. Further hearing was adjourned till January 17.