The Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF), which has set up the Namma Bengaluru Citizen’s Committee (NBCC) comprising well-known citizens and legal experts, is offering an avenue for residents affected by the demolition drive to speak out.

Beginning Tuesday, they will be able to visit centres set up in various areas to connect with the NBCC and report irregularities and illegalities in demolitions. First in line are Avani-Sringeri Layout, ING Vysya Bank Layout, Akshaya Nagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Areas in all the BBMP zones will be covered. Citizens can also reach out to the committee at nbcc@namma-bengaluru.org.

The NBCC includes A.T. Ramaswamy, chairman of the Joint Legislature Committee on encroachments in Bangalore Urban district; Sajan Poovayya, senior advocate, Karnataka High Court; Jayanagar MLA B.N. Vijayakumar; and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP and founder trustee of NBF.

A release said the NBCC will review all allegations of land grab, encroachment and illegality and forward them to the appropriate authorities. Among the issues citizens can report are evidence of the involvement of government officials and politicians.