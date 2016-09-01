A 20-year-old Pre-University student was killed after he slipped and came under the wheels of a BMTC bus near Vidyanagar stop at Hebbagodi on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Gokhale, a resident of Hebbagodi and second PU student of Spoorthi College.

According to the police, around 9.30 a.m., Suresh attempted to board the bus plying between Kempe Gowda bus stand and Anekal. While he was boarding, the bus started moving. He lost his footing and came under the rear wheels of the bus.

Few passengers, who noticed this, screamed asking the driver to stop. The bus driver abandoned the bus and fled from the scene. Later in the evening, driver Hanumanthappa surrendered before the police.

Few passengers rushed profusely bleeding Suresh to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Hebbagodi police seized the bus and registered a case.