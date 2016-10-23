Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar said ensuring uninterrupted power in the summer was a “big challenge”.

With the heat enveloping the city, the demand has gone up far above supply now, he said. “The State is seeing a shortfall of 1,000 MW. The last few days, supply of electricity by the Centre had stopped too. We are buying electricity from the exchange market,” he said.

Reservoir levels had depleted across hydroelectric dams affecting generation of electricity. “Managing power supply in the summer will be a big challenge,” he said.