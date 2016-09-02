Eight Kannada films were released ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festival

The nation-wide strike affected the films released on Friday with most single screens and multiplexes reporting occupancy down by an average of 20 per cent.

A record number of eight Kannada films hit the screens on Friday ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festival. Except the much-awaited Neer Dose, starring Jaggesh, audience reception was poor for the rest.

“It looks like the audience decided to stay away fearing disturbance,” said K.V. Chandrashekar, proprietor of Veeresh Theatre. Besides Neer Dose, Kempannana Court Case, Jil Jil, Avadhi, Selfie, Bablusha, Prema Geema Jaane Do and Sikkapatte Ishtapatte were released this week. “The other films did not have much publicity and strike further dented their chances,” said a senior film publicity handler of Kannada cinema.

Interestingly, though 146 Kannada films released by year end, as many 118 films have already been released by August end itself this year. According to an estimate of Kannada film industry, considering the films that are lined up for the release the numbers may touch 170 by the end of 2016, which would be record of sorts in the history of Kannada cinema.

There was over 20 per cent dip in ticket sales at Kapali, which is screening Crazy Boy, while only 10 tickets were sold for the Telugu film being screened at Movieland theatre in the morning, according to counter reports. “Situation may improve for first show," said Mr. Chandrashekar.