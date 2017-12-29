Pace of traffic lower than Mumbai, Delhi: survey

more-in

Bengaluru has the lowest pace of traffic, slower than New Delhi (25 km/hr) and Mumbai (20.7 km/hr), a year-end study by online cab transport company Ola, has found. In fact, the city’s traffic pace has dropped close to 3km/ hr in one year. While the city’s traffic movement was 20.4 km/hr in 2016, it dropped to 17.2 km/hr in 2017, the survey added.

Silk Board junction was found to be the busiest junction with the most dense traffic. Cabs got stuck in traffic jams at this junction more than anywhere else in the city. Other parallels for the traffic situation at Silk Board were Outer Ring Road in Delhi, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link Road in Mumbai, Charminar Road in Hyderabad and Tidel Park in Chennai.

Further, adjusting their schedule to beat peak-hour traffic, the study has shown that in Bengaluru, people began leaving their homes 25 minutes later to work during peak hour in the morning. While in 2016, office goers left home at 9.20 a.m., in 2017, they left home at 9.45 a.m.