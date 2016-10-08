The HSR Layout police have arrested the builder and booked four investors and the architect for culpable homicide in the Bellandur building collapse case based on a complaint by the BBMP.

The civic body also suspended Raghavendra, assistant engineer, and Kodandareddy, assistant executive engineer, for granting permission for the building. However, the police complaint lodged by the BBMP does not name its officers and no case has been registered against them.

A senior civic official said that the BBMP Commissioner had ordered a departmental inquiry against the two officers, which was under way, after which the next course of action would be decided. “In these cases, usually the civic body opts for disciplinary action in the department and do not go for a police complaint,” the official added.