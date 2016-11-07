Knocked down by speeding school-bus

A 25-year-old motorcycle rider was charred to death and the pillion rider injured when a speeding private school bus knocked them down near Attibele checkpost on Hosur Road on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Satish, a resident of Hosur. Pillion rider Karthik was admitted to a private hospital.

Due to the impact of the collision the bike was burnt completely and Satish was caught in the fire and burnt to death before passers-by could rush to his help.

The incident occurred when the two, working in a private firm in Electronics City, were heading to work while the bus was on its way to fetch students.

The Attibele police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver for further investigation..