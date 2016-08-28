The 13-year old girl who went missing after being last seen alighting from her school bus in Rajajinagar four days ago was found at the Hubballi Railway Station on Sunday morning. It later emerged that the teenager had been travelling by train and had been to Mysuru, Arsikere, Ahmedabad and Mumbai before finally boarding a Bengaluru-bound train with a stop-over in Hubbali, where she was finally found and re-united with her parents.

“I want to thank the police, the school and the press as well as those who helped us in our search by circulating our social media appeals,” said the girl’s father.

After searching the relatives’ and friends’ houses and filing a police complaint on Wednesday, the parents had also posted appeals on social media and television. “I am happy that I have returned safely,” said the girl after being re-united with her family.