A 21-year-old mechanic was stabbed to death over a trivial row during torch light parade on the eve of Moharam procession in K.R. Puram on Monday.

In swift action, the K.R. Puram police arrested three persons - Suhail, Khader and Nayaz Pasha - and remanded them to judicial custody.

According to the police, the deceased, Azmath Pasha, a resident of Tent Road in Mahadevapura, had gone to attend the parade. During the procession, Azmath's brother Roshan had stamped one of the accused, which led to heated argument.

Azmath intervened to pacify and later slapped Suhail to defuse the situation.

In a fit of rage, Suhail called his friends Khadeer and Nayaz who overpowered Azmath and Suhail, stabbed former before fleeing the spot.

Passers-by rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead.