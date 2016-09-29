Unknown persons waylaid a staff of a private company and looted Rs. 10 lakh and scooter from him at knife point on the Mysuru Road flyover on Wednesday night.

According to Chamarajpet police, at around 7.30 p.m., Ramesh Chand, working in Rajendra Steels, a private firm, had collected money from some customers in Nagarathpet and was riding back on the flyover. He had kept Rs. 10 lakh in his scooter's box, beneath the seat.

"Four men on two bikes came from behind and hit Ramesh Chand's scooter. A scuffle ensued, following which one among the four took out a knife and threatened him to part with the cash and bike. The four sped away after looting him.

The Chamarajpet police have registered a case and investigation is on.