Maharani’s College students allege harassment by superintendent

As many as 20 MBA students of Maharani’s Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women filed a complaint with the women’s commission on Tuesday accusing their superintendent of “harassing” them verbally.

In the complaint, one student accused the superintendent of not only abusing them but also casting aspersions on their character. They alleged that they had filed a complaint with the principal, but no action was taken.

K.G. Nagalakshmi Bai, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, summoned the principal and the HOD seeking clarification. The students, who were also present, reiterated the allegation of harassment. Ms. Bai directed the principal to take action on the matter and submit a report.

When members of the commission visited the hostel based on the complaint, they found basic facilities missing. “The hostel was not clean and five students are forced to live in each room. There is mosquito, rat and even snake menace. There is water leakage and foul smell in the hostel campus. The food served to the hostel inmates was also of bad quality,” Ms. Bai said, adding that the warden of the hostel has been asked to fix the problems.

The college’s principal was unavailable for comment.