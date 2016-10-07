Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a dharna in front of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) office here on Friday condemning erratic power supply.

The protesters claimed that farming activities have been hit by the erratic power supply. Farmers were suffering losses due to this, said K. Narayana Gowda, vice president, KRRS state unit, who added that students in the district were also affected.

“The Bescom Helpline, which is supposed to receive complaints from citizens, is also not functioning,” he alleged.

The protesters sought action against Bescom officials, who did not cooperate with the citizens. They submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned later.