Cities » Bengaluru

Kolar, August 30, 2016
Updated: August 30, 2016 19:03 IST

Kin blame doctors for death of constable

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Umashankar (53), a head constable with the traffic police station here, died of cardiac arrest on Monday, while he was under treatment for a kidney stone. Umashankar’s relatives, however, blamed the doctors of R.L. Jalappa Hospital and held them responsible for his death.

Irate relatives told The Hindu that Umashankar was admitted to the hospital on Saturday following stomach ache. The doctors said he had developed a kidney stone and had to be operated upon. Though Umashankar was suffering from a heart ailment, the doctors did not consult any cardiologist, the relatives alleged. They also alleged that the operation was conducted by a general surgeon and not a urologist. They alleged that even after being shifted to the intensive care unit, the doctors neglected Umashankar.

The doctors later informed the family that Umashankar died of a cardiac arrest. His wife Ratna and son Yashwanth alleged that the hospital did not follow due procedure before operation. They claimed that the hospital authorities did not take prior consent from the family. They only took Yashwanth's signature but did not give him complete details of the patient and the procedure, they claimed. When contacted, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Mohankumar refused to comment on the issue.

Though a formal complaint has not been lodged, Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath has assured Umashankar's relatives of looking into the case.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Wait for site just got more expensive

Call for Kolar bandh on September 2

AIDWA backs Sept. 2 strike

T.Nadu bandh politically motivated: T.B. Jayachandra

Workers’ convention backs September 2 strike

Another bus strike on September 2

New technology to give a boost to cashless, offline payments

Out of sight, out of mind

No ‘State-quota’ medical seats in COMEDK colleges

Missing teenager found in Hubballi


Mangaluru

Farmers up demand for monkey park

Traffic issues: Mayor promises meeting within a fortnight

Street vendors on footpaths to be evicted from today

Derogatory post: Case booked

Students return to classes at polytechnic

Karnataka

Act on Kalburgi case: Activists

Soon, legislators can protest only during post-lunch sessions

CM inspects Devaraja Market in Mysuru

T.Nadu bandh politically motivated: T.B. Jayachandra

KSRTC suspends services to TN

Labrador, low on haemoglobin,gets blood transfusion


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

IT hub tops in cases filed under cyber law

Being the IT hub of the country, it is no surprise that Bengaluru tops in the number of cases filed under the Information Technology Act. H... »