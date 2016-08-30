Kin blame doctors for death of constable

Umashankar (53), a head constable with the traffic police station here, died of cardiac arrest on Monday, while he was under treatment for a kidney stone. Umashankar’s relatives, however, blamed the doctors of R.L. Jalappa Hospital and held them responsible for his death.

Irate relatives told The Hindu that Umashankar was admitted to the hospital on Saturday following stomach ache. The doctors said he had developed a kidney stone and had to be operated upon. Though Umashankar was suffering from a heart ailment, the doctors did not consult any cardiologist, the relatives alleged. They also alleged that the operation was conducted by a general surgeon and not a urologist. They alleged that even after being shifted to the intensive care unit, the doctors neglected Umashankar.

The doctors later informed the family that Umashankar died of a cardiac arrest. His wife Ratna and son Yashwanth alleged that the hospital did not follow due procedure before operation. They claimed that the hospital authorities did not take prior consent from the family. They only took Yashwanth's signature but did not give him complete details of the patient and the procedure, they claimed. When contacted, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Mohankumar refused to comment on the issue.

Though a formal complaint has not been lodged, Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath has assured Umashankar's relatives of looking into the case.