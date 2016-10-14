Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) remains third in India, with 6.44 per cent in e-tourist visa arrivals in September.

This, however, marks a drop of 1 percentage point from 2015, when the city’s international airport accounted for nearly 7.4 per cent of all e-tourist visa arrivals in the country.

Of the 68,809 foreign tourists who arrived in the country in September 2016 on e-tourist visa, the KIA accounted for more than 4,400 tourists, said a release. In the same period last year, the city saw 2,300 tourists arriving through the facility.

The e-tourist visa facilities was started in 2014, and allows tourists from 150 countries to apply online for a visa to visit India. Sixteen international airports in the country offer the facility, and the Bengaluru airport is the only one in the State.