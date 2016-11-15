ThinkBig 2016 Summit, Asia’s largest women entrepreneurship platform, gave a boost to women entrepreneurs in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region comprising Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bellary and Kalaburagi.

A Karnataka Ladies Association and Manufacturers’ Park (KLAMP) will be established in one acre of land in phase II of Nandur, Kesaratagi Industrial area, Kalaburagi, with facilities like an incubation centre, training centre, product development centre, testing laboratories and seminar halls.

The K-LAMP website was launched at the summit by K. Ratna Prabha, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka and Elizebeth Vasquez, co-founder and CEO, WeConnect International.

“The government of Karnataka has taken the initiative to encourage women entrepreneurs through industrial policies. Special incentives has been provided in the new industrial polices 2014-19 for Hyderabad Karnataka region,” said Ms. Prabha.

An exclusive women’s park with an extent of 50 acres of land will also be established in the future.