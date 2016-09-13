‘We have taken precaution to ensure safety of all citizens, particularly Tamil-speaking people’

Violent protests rocked Karnataka on Monday after the Supreme Court refused to freeze its order to release Cauvery water. Outlets of Adyar Ananda Bhavan were attacked at some locations. The burnt shells of several trucks were found in different areas.

As news about buses belonging to KPN Travels being torched emanated, political party leaders in Tamil Nadu issued statements demanding action against the Siddaramaiah Government for “failing to safeguard the properties of Tamils.”

On the Tamil Nadu side, protests and sporadic incidents of violence targeting establishments owned by Kannadigas were witnessed, prompting Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran to convene a meeting of senior police officers.

While no casualties were reported, some vehicles bearing Karnataka registration numbers were attacked by pro-Tamil outfits. Demonstrations were held outside branches of Karnataka Bank. Buses from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka were withdrawn on specific information of unrest.

Several companies of Tamil Nadu Armed Police were deployed along the inter-state border and big establishments owned by Karnataka government and private entities given security.

The New Woodlands Hotel in Chennai was the target of a petrol bomb attack early on Monday after a video of a student being beaten up in Bengaluru went viral.

Mr. Siddaramaiah appealed for calm and promised protection to all people from Tamil Nadu. “I appeal to both Kannadigas and Tamilians in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to be calm and maintain peace” he said in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Later he told the media, “We have taken utmost precaution to ensure safety and security of all citizens, particularly Tamil-speaking people. You would agree that the incidents of violence against Kannada-speaking people that are being reported from Tamil Nadu would incite passions threatening peace in our State, which all of us should prevent.”

Home Minister Parameshwara said over 200 people had been arrested.

In the evening, Ms. Jayalalithaa wrote to Mr. Siddaramaiah expressing serious concern over the violence against Tamils and their properties in Karnataka. “Despite very provocative incidents that are taking place in Karnataka, absolute restraint has been observed in Tamil Nadu by all sections. We have ensured that no major incidents of any kind targeting Kannada-speaking people or their properties have occurred,” she said, demanding that immediate and effective action be taken to protect Tamil-speaking people.

Appeal by Tamil Sangam

The Bangalore Tamil Sangam appealed to the Karnataka Chief Minister to ensure protection for Tamilians and their properties, and also urged Ms. Jayalaithaa to protect Kannadigas. In a separate letter, it appealed for protection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In New Delhi, the Cauvery Supervisory Committee which met on Monday said it would only decide next week how much of the Cauvery water Karnataka should be sharing with Tamil Nadu and other States.

Taking note of the violence, the U.S. issued an advisory asking its citizens to avoid visiting areas where protests are taking place in Karnataka, including Bengaluru.