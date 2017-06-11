Karnataka bandh: What will operate, what will not

more-in

The city may not be badly affected by the bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Monday. Autorickshaws, metro and buses will operate, according to officials and union leaders. Schools will remain open on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner V Shankar said that schools in Bengaluru would remain open on Monday. However, as a precautionary measure several universities have postponed their exams. Bengaluru University has postponed its fourth semester postgraduate exams, while Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed its seventh semester examination. The first year B.Ed examinations too have been postponed.

Schools and colleges to remain open

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) has said that schools and colleges would remain open. Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has also said that private schools would also function as usual but individual school managements could take a call based on the situation on Monday.

Buses, autos to run

M.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, president, Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) said that they have not announced to participate in the bandh. As of now autorickshaws will ply. The BMRCL has said that Namma metro will be running. “If there is an issue we will stop services,” said an official spokesperson.

The BMTC and KSRTC will also operate buses subject to ground situation. The Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators' Association spokesperson said that radio cab services would run. “We have to provide facilities to the public so we are not stopping the operaion of vehicles on Monday,” said a spokesperson. Cabs under taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber are also expected to ply.

Schools to remain open

BMRCL, KSRTC, BMTC to run operations depending on ground situation. Auto drivers union and taxi operators union have said they will not be joining the bandh.