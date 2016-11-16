Work on several under-production Kannada films, temporarily stopped because of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 bills, has resumed, thanks to the “generous gesture” of the workers’ federation, the Karnataka Chalanachitra Karmikara Kalavidara Tantrajnara Okkoota.

According to Ashok, president of the okkoota, some producers who had stopped shooting because of paucity of smaller denomination notes have requested the forum to “cooperate for some time”. Workers and technicians have responded positively and have agreed to accept deferred payment and cheques. “Because of the Mastigudi tragedy and demonetisation, 80 per cent of out film production has been affected in the last three days. So we decided to cooperate,” he said.

Channaveerappa, secretary of the federation, said that on Monday, he received information about the resumption of shooting of six films.

N. Kumar, a film producer, said payments to workers would be made through cheques a day in advance. “Meanwhile, we hope that ATMs will start working and that transferring of funds to accounts will ease the situation,” he said.

Sa. Ra. Govindu, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, said 58 Kannada films are in various stages of production, while 35 are awaiting release. Demonetisation has affected production to a great extent as the film industry is still largely dependent on cash, he said.