new role:Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee with the newly appointed additional judges ofthe High Court of Karnataka, in Bengaluru on Monday.— Photo: K. Murali Kumar

The number of judges in the High Court of Karnataka has increased to 30, against the sanctioned strength of 62, with the swearing in of five additional judges on Monday. The appointments were made after 22 months.

Justices Kempaiah Somashekar, Kotravva Somappa Mudagal, Sreenivas Harish Kumar, John Michael Cunha, and Basavaraj Andanagouda Patil took oath as additional judges on their elevation to the High Court from the cadre of senior district judges.

Born in September 1963, Justice Somashekar, who hails from Chamarajanagar district, joined the judicial service as district judge in 1998 and served in different positions. He was serving as the Principal District and Sessions judge till his elevation.

Hailing from Haveri district, 53-year-old Justice Mudagal joined the judicial service in 1998. She served in various positions, including Principal Secretary, Law and Justice Department on deputation to the State government. She was serving as the Principal District and Sessions judge, Mysuru, till recently.

Born in June 1963, Justice Harish Kumar, who hails from Chickballapur district, joined the judicial service in 2002 and served in different districts. He was serving as the Director, Karnataka Judicial Academy, till recently.

Hailing from Mangaluru, 57-year-old Justice Cunha joined the judicial service in 2002 and served in many districts, besides being one of the judges of the Special Court, which had tried Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case. He had convicted her in the case but the High Court acquitted her by reversing his verdict. He was serving as Registrar General of the High Court till his elevation.

Born in January 1959, Justice Patil, who hails from Dharwad district, also served as special judge of the Lokayukta and CBI cases, besides as Registrar of administration, judicial, and Registrar General of the High Court. He was serving as Registrar (Vigilance) till his elevation.